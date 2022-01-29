Menopause is a very sensitive period in life, in which health risks could increase. We have talked several times about the risks to bones in menopause and how to try to limit them through the right diet and physical activity. But osteoporosis isn’t the only enemy to defeat during menopause. The body, which undergoes major changes, may also be more vulnerable to cardiovascular risk. Again, the right nutrient integration is essential.

According to the opinion of the experts of the American Heart Association, a key role in this perspective would be played by vitamin D. To avoid the risks of stroke and other heart risks, particular attention should be paid to the deficiency of this vitamin in menopause. In fact, experts report data that would highlight the unequivocal correlation between vitamin D deficiency and increased cardiovascular risk. Below we see the data reported by the experts, also included on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Beware of the deficiency of this vitamin in menopause because it would increase the risks for the heart

It was already known that vitamin D was essential for our body and to keep it healthy. According to the opinion of American experts, this vitamin plays a key role especially during menopause. A vitamin D deficiency during menopause, in fact, would seem to be a wake-up call for heart risk.

Experts report the data obtained from research carried out for years and conducted on a sample of over 2,000 white women. All the women in the sample were aged between 45 and 48 years. The researchers tried to calculate the heart risks of the women and found that 788 had a heart at risk. All the high-risk women with heart disease also had major vitamin D deficiencies.

Glucose and triglycerides would also increase in deficiency of this vitamin, while good cholesterol would decrease

As previously mentioned, the experts reported the research data at the American Heart Association’s annual meeting. In addition to highlighting the correlation between vitamin D deficiency and heart risk, the experts also highlighted more. In their opinion, low vitamin D levels would also lead to increases in triglycerides and glucose. On the contrary, the levels of HDL cholesterol (the so-called good cholesterol) would decrease. For this reason, especially during menopause, it would seem of great importance to fill up with vitamin D.

