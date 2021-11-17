Health first of all, they normally say and they are not wrong. But how do you know what our weaknesses are? Well, doctor aside, astrology can help us in this, which for each sign indicates its less strong and resistant sides. Then pay attention to the weak points of the health of these zodiac signs, such as Libra and Scorpio but also Sagittarius and Capricorn as well as Aquarius and Pisces.

The zodiac studies the influences of planets and stars on the life of human beings. Every aspect of life, from money to love, from friendship to health. Since each sign has its own characteristics, it is possible that its negative sides also affect its health. We have already seen the health of 6 signs of the zodiac, now let’s see what the others are.

Beware of the health weaknesses of these zodiac signs

Let’s start with the sign of Libra, whose main characteristic, well known and appreciated, is its balance. However, the fact of always mediating and sometimes of finding solutions for others, involves loads in the lumbar area and in that of the kidneys.

Scorpio is known for its mysteriousness and its sensuality. Let’s talk about the sign that has the strongest erotic charge. Because of this, he is prone to get sick precisely in the reproductive organs.

As for Sagittarius, we are faced with a sign of stable health. The only one who could ruin it is himself, especially for a conflict that Sagittarius lives inside. He finds himself having to reconcile the mighty force of his nature with the impetus towards the spiritual aspects of life. For this reason, Sagittarius often suffers this difficult reconciliation between matter and spirit in the head.

The other signs

Capricorn is a strong sign, which has to make its way through life on its own. From an early age he experiences the conflict with the father figure, which he will have to overcome in adulthood. He does not always succeed and because of this his heart sometimes suffers. The airways can also become weakened due to this.

We have recently entered the Age of Aquarius, which takes us to great changes over the course of many years. Aquarius is an open sign that lives within the embrace of universal brotherhood. When something collides with this dream, Aquarius begins to suffer, which manifests itself in heart problems. The ankles are also subject to pain when he sees that he cannot progress.

Pisces wallow in the sea as experts in the world of feelings. They are extremely imaginative, just like the variety of the seabed and the alternation of feelings. Sometimes this mutability leads them to change their minds. Other times they close without facing reality. For this reason, Pisces are subject to depression or to get sick with the liver, failing to purify the toxins present in life.

