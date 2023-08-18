Beware of the misunderstanding between Nuno Bettencourt and Richard Fortas over comments about Slash and Rihanna – up to date

Nuno Bettencourt was in the news last week for some statements about how complicated is it to live with rihanna at their concerts. guitarist of extremely She said that it is very difficult for a pop diva to play it and it is not an easy task for rock stars. As an example, he cited neither more nor less Slash (Guns N’ Roses). It was to be expected that these comments would provoke some backlash, and they did.

Richard Fortas, who toured with rihanna before Bettencourt and is a guitarist guns N Roses From 2001, he had something to say about it. In his social networks he expressed the following: “With all due respect, I disagree. Undoubtedly, Nuno Bettencourt is one of the greats. However, There’s very little that Slash couldn’t do on guitar (if he wanted to). I played with Rihanna before Nuno and I’ve spent a lot of time playing with Slash. It won’t be a big problem for him.”,

Bettencourt’s response was not long in coming, and was too wide and airy Compared to Fortus: “Okay…I knew this would happen. You can’t be lucky enough to be on the cover of a magazine at 56, only to get so much attention for playing and a new album and another guitar player throwing dirt at you. I’m sure you’re a good guitarist, did you really need to post a title that made me think I was badmouthing a fellow like Slash? Like I don’t think he’s going to be able to play a Rihanna song in his sleep.”,

“I answer this not because I care what this guitarist says about me, but because I hate to think that my words They pissed off one of my heroes (slash) And they could potentially destroy my relationship with him. Fortus, I have never heard a note from you in my 56 years of life and I only know your name from Rihanna’s group and being an alternate in Guns.Added guitarist.

Of course, Bettencourt didn’t take Fortas’ words so well and replied with a certain passive-aggressiveness: “Let me clarify something. For me, slash is one of the best rock guitarists Of my generation and of all times. place. And if you know me, you know that what I meant to say was not about Slash or his abilities. It was about rock guitarists like me or Slash, the changing styles and the inconvenience of playing these records.”,

“Of course Slash can play these songs, Thanks for telling like we don’t know. But for me, as a primarily rock guitarist, it is clear that I am not as talented as you and it was quite a challenge to adapt all the registers and guitar tones to genres like reggae, R&B, dance, trap or pop.the Extreme member continued.

The text published on Instagram continues as follows: “As far as explaining my ridiculous statements to me, yes, It was a poor choice of words on my part. Personally, I hope Slash, who is a participant and an influencer, is mature enough to understand what he meant by those comments.”,

“What I meant by mentioning Slash as a rock icon is that any guitarist will find it not as a torment, but as a Feeling like a fish out of water. That’s all I wanted to say. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Guns N’ Roses and Slash. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone.”He explained below.

Surely, with this statement, Nuno Bettencourt hopes to settle the whole matter regarding Slash and his ability to play with Rihanna. It seems that this was nothing more than an illustration without bad intentions which has been interpreted in many ways. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s a response from Richard Fortas, and most importantly, If slashes comment it all out.