Beware of the new banking scam, here’s how they empty your current account

A new banking scam has been reported on the internet in recent days, much more sophisticated than those that have populated the net until now. Let’s see in detail what it consists of, how to recognize it and avoid it.

A new online scam against banking institutions and taxpayers has been reported on the internet these days. From what we learn, it is a smishing attack that aims to empty the current accounts of the unfortunate who end up in the hacker network. The victim is in fact reached by a text message which informs him that he has just made a purchase through an ATM. This is a very sophisticated scam, as experts tell how the message arrives, at least in appearance, from the number used by Intesa San Paolo to send operational codes to their customers.

New Intesa San Paolo scam, how it works

In the text, users are notified of the payment made by another user device, and at that point the user feels informed of a scam in progress. In order to verify that everything is okay, the message sends you to a control link where you can check. And unfortunately the moment you click, the scam begins. The page to which it is referred it is graphically built very well, in all respects similar to the Intesa San Paolo website. But the hacker attack does not end there because after clicking on the link you are also contacted by a fake bank operator whose purpose is to definitely convince the user to provide their login credentials.

Citizens are therefore invited to pay particular attention to messages they receive by phone, even when at first they seem to really come from the credit institution where you are a customer.