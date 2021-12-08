Beware of the new Poste Italiane scam: delete this email immediately

Reports on a new Poste Italiane scam arrive online: pay attention to emails and do not click on suspicious links

Let’s go back to talking about Poste Italiane scams after the (dangerous) signs of “Smishing” last November. An ugly scourge difficult to eradicate, despite the constant warnings and advice from the web on how to defend against network threats, including phishing attacks and communications (email, SMS and WhatsApp) of dubious authenticity.

To push the activity of the bad guys is a trick as old as it is still very current: the illicit use (and at this point abusive) of the name of existing companies (such as Poste Italiane, but also Amazon, transport companies and many others brands active in the e-commerce field) to convince the target user to deem the communication received legitimate, then inducing the latter to click on the strategically placed link within the email or SMS and, even worse, fill in some sensitive data then read in “clear” by the hacker on duty. With certainly worrying consequences.

There new Poste Italiane scam it does not differ too much from this mechanism: in fact, the user receives a communication that has as its object a alleged parcel arriving and is therefore invited to click on an Internet address that should direct to a page of the Poste Italiane site (obviously replicated ad hoc by hackers) in which to enter a whole series of personal information. Although superfluous, it should be noted that this message was never sent by the Italian company, extraneous to the facts and, in fact, in spite of itself victim of the illicit use of its brand. If you too have received an email of this type, discard it immediately, provided of course you have understood the false authenticity of the content.

How to defend yourself from the new Poste Italiane scam

And here we come to a somewhat thorny topic. How to defend yourself and, above all, how to recognize the new Poste Italiane scam? Until recently, phishing attacks delivered via email and SMS were surrounded by rather obvious grammatical errors: missing words, omitted accents and the like. Errors so glaring as to allow the user to dribble the scam.

The phishing attacks they have recently made a real leap in “quality”: the message is apparently perfect, but it comes from senders (in this case intended as email addresses) unlikely to say the least. And then there is always the classic warning of companies in spite of themselves victim of misuse of the name: in one official site page, Poste Italiane specifies never to ask for sensitive information (such as credentials and security codes) through links sent via SMS or email.