Beware of the next bill: how to read it and why it is a blow

Nomisma Energia has pitted the estimates of further increases in bills of electricity and gas starting next April 1st. The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) should increase electricity costs by 20% and methane costs by 2%. A further blow that hits Italian families and businesses, increasingly in difficulty after the substantial increases already recorded last January. The update of rates it takes place every three months for those consumers who have not yet chosen the free market and are still tied to the contracts of the sector with greater protection.

The new Arera prices and gas costs

At the end of February, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment will adjust the bills for the April-June quarter. It is already foreseen, as anticipated The sun 24 hours, a substantial leveling off, after the sizable 42% increase recorded in January. Gas tariffs should remain anchored at € 1.37 per cubic meter. The analysts of Nomisma Energy they set July as the next period in which costs could undergo a new shock, with further increases.

Electricity tariffs

As for the electricity bills, however, the calculation is more complicated and greater uncertainty reigns also because the costs will depend on the price trend in the coming days, which already suffer from the worsening of the crisis after the start of the war in Ukraine. If the current trend continues, there could be an increase of 25%, or 56 cents per kilowatt hour. In any case, this would be a modest increase compared to that which occurred in January, which was 55%.

A possible solution to reduce tariffs

Faced with the considerable increases, Nomisma Energia proposes European gas and electricity prices administered, or rather controlled tariffs, even if this possible solution encounters a series of obstacles, first of all the one placed on the table by energy companies that could be damaged by such a program.