There are pathologies that can only be treated with certain drugs. This is the case with muscle aches and other side effects of statins. Today, however, we are talking about beta-blocking drugs used for diseases such as arterial hypertension, heart failure, arrhythmias, fibrillation and angina pectoris.

In fact, beta-blockers work by blocking the receptors that interact with adrenaline and noradrenaline. It is these hormones that accelerate heart rate and constrict blood vessels.

In the case of cardiovascular diseases, as we said, beta-blockers act by reducing their action. The latter are also used in cases of anxiety, tremors, hyperthyroidism and glaucoma of the eye. In fact, there are different specific types for receptors of different nature.

Often, however, those who take them do not know what consequences there may be in continued use. Indeed, attention must be paid to the possible side effects of common beta-blocker drugs for hypertension, hyperthyroidism and heart failure.

Previous illnesses and drug use

Medical specialists are able to prescribe the patient the best type of beta blocker for his case. The type and duration of the prescription are also established on the basis of the patient’s condition at that time. For example, pregnant or lactating women may receive specific medicines.

It is also essential to assess the presence of previous pathologies. Diseases such as diabetes, heart or kidney disease, asthma and lung disease, allergic reactions to drugs are relevant in the prescription of beta-blockers.

In fact, beta-blockers can interfere with other drugs, eliminating or reducing their effects. For this reason, it is always essential to listen to a doctor’s opinion.

Beware of the possible side effects of common beta-blocker drugs for hypertension, hyperthyroidism and heart failure

While the effects of beta-blockers may be beneficial for some conditions, it is important to know the undesirable effects. These phenomena may occur immediately after the start of the treatment or may never appear.

We also remember that taking a higher dose of beta-blockers than prescribed is risky. Therefore it is always good to refer to the prescription of the specialist and to the indications given on the package leaflet.

In general, the most common are:

dizziness; eye fatigue; cold hands and feet; diarrhea; widespread fatigue; blurred vision; nausea.

Among the rarer side effects we also find inability to sleep, depression, impotence and lack of sexual desire. In all these cases, as soon as you notice the presence of one of these effects, it is important to consult your doctor. By presenting the list of symptoms that have appeared with taking the drug, the doctor will be able to recommend a new drug.