World

beware of the price of Imodium, an Italian scandal – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read


An all-Italian scam, which hits in the pharmacy and which also derives from a series of taxes, levies and taxes. An all-Italian scam investigated by Striscia la Notizia, the satirical news of Canale 5, in the episode broadcast on Wednesday 29 November.

Ursula von der Leyen with a whip, Striscia shows disconcerting images from the palaces of power | Video

There is still talk of drugs and their price, an area on which the correspondent has been spending for weeks Max Laudadio. The program created by Antonio Ricci in this case investigate the price of Imodium at the pharmacy counter. The result? We Italians pay figures in some cases up to 600% higher than those paid in other European countries, more or less rich.

This is not the time, I tell you the truth. Live drama for the correspondent of Morning 5: a sidereal frost falls | Video

After dealing with paracetamol and ibuprofen, as mentioned Laudadio focuses on Imodium. But the result doesn’t change: the increases are scandalous, equal to those recorded for other drugs. In short, a scam at the pharmacy counter. And it is always us Italians who pay. In the service below, the detail with all the prices.

Striscia, Imodium: Max Laudadio’s investigation, the report

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, petition to the UN by Greta and activists: “Declare overheating a ‘systemic climate emergency’. It’s like Covid”

November 10, 2021

apprehension for the fate of Cesare Bullo

November 15, 2021

How to properly wash the dishes in the dishwasher: the result of a search

November 26, 2021

Chile, historic vote by Parliament: same-sex marriage approved

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button