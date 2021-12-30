beware of the price of Imodium, an Italian scandal – Libero Quotidiano





An all-Italian scam, which hits in the pharmacy and which also derives from a series of taxes, levies and taxes. An all-Italian scam investigated by Striscia la Notizia, the satirical news of Canale 5, in the episode broadcast on Wednesday 29 November.





There is still talk of drugs and their price, an area on which the correspondent has been spending for weeks Max Laudadio. The program created by Antonio Ricci in this case investigate the price of Imodium at the pharmacy counter. The result? We Italians pay figures in some cases up to 600% higher than those paid in other European countries, more or less rich.





After dealing with paracetamol and ibuprofen, as mentioned Laudadio focuses on Imodium. But the result doesn’t change: the increases are scandalous, equal to those recorded for other drugs. In short, a scam at the pharmacy counter. And it is always us Italians who pay. In the service below, the detail with all the prices.

Striscia, Imodium: Max Laudadio’s investigation, the report