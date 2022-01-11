Beware of the Superbonus: what changes and what you need to know

News for the Super bonus 110%: with the Budget Law 2022 the substantial framework for the restructuring bonus is modified from the point of view of the advantage on tax concessions.

What changes for condominiums and villas

The facility has been extended for another two years and will be in effect until 2023: after that, as reported by the Courier service, in 2024 the rate will drop to 70% and in 2025 to 65%. What is most important, however, concerns the facilitation for those who decide to perform insulation (thermal coats), renew the heating systems and intervene on the structural parts. In all these cases, it is possible to try to use the Superbonus for energy or anti-seismic improvement extended to 110% until the end of 2023.

On the same level we also find the buildings of a single owner consisting of two to four real estate units. And then, as he reports IlSol24Ore, a building with three apartments and three garages stacked independently is part of the concession. Different speech, however, for the “villas” or single independent units inserted in multi-family buildings. “ For these properties, 110% expires on June 30th, and will be able to reach December 31st only if – as of June 30th – at least 30% of the total intervention has been carried out “Excellent news from ISEE: it is not necessary to present it.

How to improve energy classes

To take advantage of the “super eco-bonus”, an improvement of at least two energy classes certified by the Ape (Energy Performance Certificate) and issued by technicians with degrees in engineering, architecture, agriculture and forestry sciences or who have a diploma of industrial expert, of surveyor, or land surveyor. In the event that multidisciplinary skills are required for the evaluation of the building, the operation between several collaborators will be made possible. The Ape, as the Courier service, cannot be drawn up by those who do the work due to the conflict of interest: a third party, super partes, is therefore required to define the whole.

What are the declarations

The law requires that the declarations be issued. “ These are documents drawn up by a qualified technician with which it is demonstrated that the intervention carried out complies with the technical requirements envisaged, moreover that the expenses incurred in relation to the subsidized interventions are congruous with respect to the provisions of the law. “. Technically, it must be sent to Enea by the qualified technician within 90 days of the completion of the work or after a certain stage of the work has been reached. Please note that” all costs for certifications and sworn translations are tax deductible “The control, of course, is the responsibility of Enea which will sample at least 5% of the documentation presented while 10% will be screened even more accurately.

Whoever makes a mistake pays: a professional risks an administrative sanction from two thousand to 15 thousand euros for each disputed declaration or attestation and in the most serious cases, a penalty is reached. And then, “ if the unfaithful declaration leads to the loss of the tax benefit, the clients can request compensation for damages and also the official report to the professional association or to the college to which they belong is triggered “. If the tax authorities get in the way, there is also a risk of a mortgage on the house.

Payment of the work

As with the eco-bonus and restructuring bonus, people will only have to pay the “talking transfer” using a form prepared by the bank or post office with the tax code of the person using the deduction and the VAT number or tax code of the person in favor. of which the transfer is made.