“Beware of the toxic mushroom that looks like an edible species”

TOAST – An invitation to caution addressed to mushroom pickers and consumers comes from Liborio Rainò, director of the Mycological Control Center of the Prevention Department of the Brindisi Local Health Authority. “In recent days – explains Rainò – the Ministry of Health has reported some cases of intoxication caused by the ingestion of the fungus Chlorophyillum molybdites, a toxic species, which occurred in Sicily. These mushrooms have been confused with an edible species, the Macrolepiota procera or ‘mazza They are very similar species and distinguishable only by some morphological details that escape most mushroom pickers. For this reason we invite the pickers to show their harvest to the operators of the ASL mycological control center and consumers to buy the spontaneous mushrooms exclusively from sellers who display the certificate of mycological control on mushrooms “.

Macrolepiota procera is an edible mushroom, with white gills and a stem decorated with very evident zebra stripes. On the other hand, Chlorophyllum molybdites is a toxic mushroom, with gills tending to greenish and a smooth stem without evident decorations. It is a species characteristic of the sub-tropical regions of America, Africa, Madagascar, Oceania, Pacific islands and recently detected in Sicily where it has caused gastrointestinal poisoning.

The two species are of considerable size with a greyish white cap with reddish zoning on a white base that is more intense in the central part; in the early development stage they appear with a closed hat assuming the typical shape of a drum club while when ripe they appear with a large hat in the shape of a Chinese umbrella that can measure up to 20 centimeters in diameter. The stem in both cases is provided with a double mobile ring and can reach a height of about 45 centimeters.