Let’s take a classic Christmas menu, both at home and in the restaurant. A trio of first courses with lasagna or pasticcio, tortelli or ravioli and a risotto. Then we place the cotechino and boiled meat, or the boiled meat cart and the zampone. All drowned in mustard and spicy and tasty pet sauces. Then maybe we drop the pandoro with creams or stuffed in a thousand other ways. We close with coffee and especially with the shot. Calories count? Better not, otherwise we risk the fourfold figure. Beware of these 3 Christmas foods that raise cholesterol to the stars but this winning herbal tea could effectively fight it. If we can’t really limit ourselves, at least let’s protect ourselves with a walk and a nice herbal tea. Let’s see how.

What goodness but what a fat bomb

How to give up a plate of steaming cannelloni or a lasagna pie. Pure truth, but these tasty and elaborate first courses are allies of high cholesterol and enemies of health. Pay particular attention to cream, cheese and bechamel. Fillings that give that extra touch, but which are real killers of the line. Without forgetting the meats that make up the minced meat and which could really hide a lot of animal fats.

Beware of these 3 Christmas foods that raise cholesterol to the stars but this winning herbal tea could effectively fight it

Considering that an average serving of baked lasagna or cannelloni is around 220/250 grams, the calories could be just under 700 calories. A real bomb. For a traditional dish of tortellini in broth we will be at just under 500 calories. Something is better if we eat a dish of roast pork loin with which we do not exceed 350 calories. Another classic of the holidays is the capitone which inherits around 250 calories. That would seem few but are calibrated on 100 grams of product.

A quick and ready-to-use herbal tea

Herbal tea with ginger root is our party ally. Whether we prepare it with the root of the plant that we can buy at the supermarket or the greengrocer, or we use the fastest and most convenient powder of spice jars. This spice, as recognized by science, would in fact have particular qualities in speeding up the metabolism. With excellent benefits for the liver and intestines. A natural, practical and quick remedy to feel less guilty with the scales.

Deepening

Other than peas and blue fish, here is an unsuspected drink that could fight cholesterol and constipation