Technology makes possible many things that were unimaginable until recently. It has greatly simplified our life and many actions can now be performed with a few finger moves.

In addition, it has shortened distances, allowing us to be connected to each other every day, every hour and every minute.

All of this is truly extraordinary and brings inevitable benefits. Like all things, however, there is also a downside here. If there are many benefits derived, so are the risks.

Our mobile phone, with its fundamental functions, is in fact also the subject of constant attacks by malicious people. So much so that these days we have to pay attention to these 7 apps on mobile because they would contain a virus that can empty our wallet.

Here’s what virus it is

The web is a wonderful place, but, like any enchanted forest, there are many dangers. Therefore, you must always be vigilant and take various precautions to avoid damage.

For example, on Facebook, in order not to incur the theft of photos, it would be better to apply some settings.

Sometimes, despite the utmost caution, one can fall into the net of criminals. This is what is happening with a well-known virus spotted again these days.

This is the so-called “Joker”, probably more formidable than Batman’s famous and namesake enemy.

Joker would sneak into our cell phones undisturbed and access all of our sensitive data. A big problem, considering the large amount crammed into our smartphone.

In fact, he could easily take possession of those relating to our current accounts. In addition, it would install paid advertisements that could leave us broke in no time without us realizing it.

Beware of these 7 mobile apps because they contain a virus that can empty our wallet

Recent reports have identified Joker infiltrating some Android apps. The Google Play Store would have removed them, but if someone had previously installed them, they might still have them on their phone. In this case it is advisable to remove them immediately.

The offending apps are of various types and would be the following:

a) Battery Charging Animations Wallpaper;

b) Classic Emoji Keyboard;

c) Dazzling Keyboard;

d) EmojiOne Keyboard;

e) Now QRcode Scan;

f) Super Hero-Effect;

g) Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer.

In addition to uninstalling the aforementioned, if in possession, it will be good to pay attention in general. It is true that unfortunately certain situations are unpredictable, but greater precautions could help us.

Before installing anything on our smartphone, it is best to first make sure what it is and collect some information to avoid nasty surprises.

Additionally, when we authorize app access to our information and settings, we are careful to make sure exactly what we are doing and why.

