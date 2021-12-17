Unfortunately, autumn and winter bring us annoying health problems. The most frequent are colds and flu. If we have any symptoms that may be related to these conditions, it is important to seek medical attention. He will be able to show us the best treatment and maybe even tell us to swab, because these days you never know.

There are various medications that can be prescribed for colds. Today we will see a group of them, and we will know their contraindications. We look out for these cold medications which may have adverse health effects.

A very common group

The most common symptom of a cold is the so-called stuffy nose, which is scientifically called nasal congestion.

To reduce this symptom, special drugs are used, called nasal decongestants. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, these drugs can often be purchased without the need for a doctor’s prescription.

Congestion can also manifest itself as a symptom of rhinitis, sinusitis, or polyps. Decongestants can be sprays, drops, tablets, syrups or powders. In short, there are various types, we always recommend following the advice of the doctor or pharmacist to choose the most suitable for us.

The ISS also explains how this type of drug works. The decongestants would act at the level of the nose muscles, causing them to contract. This would reduce the blood flow to that area and thus decrease the swelling at the base of the congestion.

Beware of these cold medications which could have adverse health effects

However, these drugs have contraindications and should not be taken lightly. First, the ISS indicates that they would not be suitable for those with medical conditions such as diabetes, liver or heart disease, and glaucoma. Those who are taking other drugs, then, must always contact their doctor to be sure that there can be no dangerous interactions.

In addition, some people may have even dangerous allergic reactions. In the worst case scenario, hallucinations could also arise. The ISS, however, reports that they are rare symptoms and that they would occur almost only if you overdo the doses.

There would then be lighter side effects, but still to be monitored. Among these, the ISS reports sleepiness, headache, hypertension, tachycardia, agitation, or worsening of congestion.

Deepening

Against colds and stubborn phlegm the antibiotic may not always be necessary if we know this natural remedy at no cost.