Beware of these foods if you suffer from stomach pain: did you know?

The stomach is the fulcrum of our body, and at this level many of our important functions take place; especially in the stomach, the food we ingest will undergo a transformation (this is possible thanks to the existence of digestive enzymes and the periodic contractions that accompany the stomach itself), this is one of the fundamental steps to absorb the nutritional properties of food. The food we eat. The stomach also consists of mucous membranes that secrete mucus and bicarbonate, factors involved in protecting the stomach from the harmful acid content it contains. Therefore, ensuring proper gastric function is essential to ensure the proper functioning of digestive activities and to allow gastric cells to implement adequate defense mechanisms when needed. Stomach dysfunction is actually the cause of a number of ailments such as reflux or ulcers.

Due to bothersome symptoms such as heaviness and bloating of the abdomen, stomach tension and pain, bad breath, excess gas, nausea, belching, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue and irritability, these diseases have a major impact on our physical and mental health. . In these cases, choosing a balanced diet is the first fundamental step to protect stomach health; Although the effects of different foods vary from person to person, based on many personal factors and sensitivities, there are some generally effective measures to help ensure good stomach health and restoration of compromised internal balance. Many of the foods and drinks we eat are due to high acidity or can relax the cardia (a valve that prevents acid from rising into the esophagus) and are capable of triggering or exacerbating disorders such as gastric hyperacidity, gastritis, reflux.

In addition to avoiding quickly consuming large quantities of food, it is not recommended to consume foods that can irritate the gastric mucosa, in order to preserve its structural and functional integrity, and to have defense mechanisms ready to protect our stomach walls when necessary. The list of foods to avoid includes:

citrus fruits (oranges, lemons and the like);

packaged fruit juices and jams that contain acidifiers that are harmful in case of gastric irritation;

salted, oiled or smoked foods;

vinegar, tomatoes, peppers;

carbonated drinks, alcohol, chocolate, coffee; Mint tea;

spicy or spicy foods;

fried or high-fat foods that slow digestion, including dairy products and sausages;

raw or undercooked foods.

Ideal foods for the stomach

On the other hand, light foods with a low lipid content, well cooked and lightly seasoned are preferred, which help digestion and do not damage the gastric walls.

Ideal foods include:

white meats and lean fish cooked preferably on the grill, pan-seared or boiled

non-fermented low-fat cheeses

skimmed or semi-skimmed milk

artichoke, cabbage, asparagus, spinach

fennel, beans, carrots, potatoes, bananas, apples

In order to facilitate digestive processes, at each meal it is advisable to opt for a single source of carbohydrates (such as bread, pasta or rice) and a single source of protein (meat, eggs, fish, cheese or legumes) .