beware of these frequent mistakes

There are situations that compromise the security of our Whatsapp account as well as the integrity of our smartphone. What is to be avoided.

WhatsApp, how to do without it? Some switch to Telegram, Discord and other direct competitors of what is Mark Zukerberg’s app. But most people stick to what is still the most popular instant messaging application on the planet.

For a good decade now millions of people around the world have been making continuous use of Whatsapp, the use of which has become a well-established habit to be implemented throughout the day. But due care should be taken in using this application.

In fact, use lightly and without thinking about the consequences can sometimes lead to irreparable situations. Just think, to cite an example, of what is the transmission of sensitive data and audio and visual content.

Whatsapp, beware of these mistakes

Even the introduction of end-to-end encryption, which means that what is written in a chat remains viewable only to the interested interlocutors, is unfortunately not 100% secure. Because the transit of the aforementioned data must necessarily pass through servers that can be subject to problems. One thing that does not concern Telegram.

Then we must take all the necessary precautions when we use Wahtsapp on a computer. The web version can be dangerous for the security of our privacy because we may forget to log out. With the consequence that anyone could then mind our business.

Think if this should happen in a pc station not owned by us. And again, make sure you keep the automatic backup active. It serves to periodically save our chats. If we suddenly had to change our mobile phone, due to a breakdown or because we lost it, we would find all our conversations intact.

And again, it is good to disable automatic media download. So we will choose what to save between audio, photo and video files, preserving the memory space of our device and in the long run also its good performance. Not to mention that we won’t waste precious gigs of our metered connection.