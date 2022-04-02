Beware of these symptoms that could signal a chronic stress syndrome that is very harmful to health, to be prevented in this way

The hectic pace of everyday life and pressing work schedules could sometimes have an impact on health. In fact, if you don’t pay attention and get overwhelmed by stress, you could run into a burnout from work. In medicine, this outcome would go by the name of burnout syndrome, initially associated only with the health professions. Today, however, it can be traced back to all the professions of great work responsibility, which subject them to stressful rhythms. At the base of this disorder there would be a condition of chronic stress, not adequately addressed. Symptoms of this syndrome would have been identified as follows:

feeling of mental and physical exhaustion;

mental detachment from one’s work;

cynicism and negativity, often accompanied by a reduction in one’s working efficiency.

Possible anxiety and depressive disorders, feelings of guilt and lack of self-esteem complete this picture.

How to try to prevent the syndrome

We come to how you could help yourself to avoid running into this syndrome. The first thing to do is try to work at home whenever possible. All this, without having to travel long distances to get to the workplace. Furthermore, whenever possible, it is necessary to take a break and trace the goals that have been achieved. Then, prepare lists, schemes and cross out the objectives achieved. Also, when you find yourself out of phase, you should prioritize yourself and your health. That is, we should pay close attention to these symptoms that could signal the presence of Burnout syndrome.

It would therefore be essential to disconnect, even if it meant losing money. Health is worth so much more! Ultimately, your mental health shouldn’t be underestimated. Plus, you need to ask for help when you can’t handle certain situations yourself. The syndrome, in fact, as mentioned, gives clear signals, including the loss of self-esteem and the feeling of not making it. So listening to your body is the key word.

Beware of these symptoms that could signal a chronic stress syndrome that is very harmful to health, to be prevented in this way

In addition, to help ourselves, we should try to contain stress, making our work environment more conciliatory. First of all, we pay attention to posture and use an ergonomic chair. It is also important to get up for short walks between work and to position the PC monitor in the front. This is to avoid adopting the wrong positions, which result in pain in the neck and back. Finally, it is important to take care of the timing and quality of sleep, as well as nutrition. In conclusion, excessive work stress must absolutely be managed and not underestimated. Consider that, until now, burnout syndrome was considered a difficult medical condition to diagnose. Recently, however, the WHO has officially recognized and classified this syndrome. This means that work-related stress is considered a condition that can affect people’s overall health and well-being.

