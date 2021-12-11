Business

Beware of this appliance that many use but which can greatly increase the cost of the bill if you do not take some precautions

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

How much do common household appliances consume? As we have seen above, establishing it according to a general criterion is not easy. There are many factors to take into account, such as the time of use or the class of the appliance. Yet, it is equally true that, for the same time of use, some risk consuming much more energy than one would expect.

In particular, we must pay attention to this appliance that many use but which can greatly increase the cost of the bill if you do not take some precautions. This is the water heater, also known as an electric boiler, a device that many Italians use to heat water for domestic use independently.


Aloe Vera Slim

Beware of this appliance that many use but which can greatly increase the cost of the bill if you do not take some precautions

In a house populated by three people, an 80-liter electric boiler, with 1200 W power, a heating requirement of 1410 kWh / year and a consumption of 1565 kWh / year would cost well 506 euros.

This is what was reported by the portal Luce-gas.it of Selectra Italia, which pointed out that the electric boiler alone, in the same house, would cause the bill to increase more than all the other appliances combined. In a hypothetical distribution of the consumption of commonly used household appliances present, the water heater alone it would consume 38% of the electricity.

How to avoid excessive energy expenditure with the electric boiler

The advice of the Luce-gas.it experts can be summarized in the following points:

  • at the time of purchase, choose a water heater of adequate size for the real needs of your family unit;
  • choose a correct location, not too far from the appliances to which it will have to send the water;
  • avoid keeping the water heater on all the time if the water is used sporadically, by programming it to switch on and off using a special timer;
  • in reverse, leave the water heater on for the whole day if water is used often;
  • set the temperature at 40 ° C in the summer and 60 ° C in the winter;
  • do periodic maintenance of the water heater;
  • alternatively, choose a less expensive system to heat the water.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the behavior of our readers towards tools in the home or in the garden. For this reason it is recommended to use the utmost caution and attention with tools for the home and garden. to avoid creating unpleasant accidents In any case, it is strongly recommended to read the warnings given HERE”)

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

AeroItalia, a new airline is born: “Ready to take off already in March”

2 weeks ago

Just Eat: 170 hires in Customer Service

3 weeks ago

Superbonus 110% between single-family, multi-family and condominiums

November 5, 2021

The “expensive” fuel and transporters in crisis: “We risk bloodletting”

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button