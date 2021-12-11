Beware of this appliance that many use but which can greatly increase the cost of the bill if you do not take some precautions

How much do common household appliances consume? As we have seen above, establishing it according to a general criterion is not easy. There are many factors to take into account, such as the time of use or the class of the appliance. Yet, it is equally true that, for the same time of use, some risk consuming much more energy than one would expect.

In particular, we must pay attention to this appliance that many use but which can greatly increase the cost of the bill if you do not take some precautions. This is the water heater, also known as an electric boiler, a device that many Italians use to heat water for domestic use independently.





In a house populated by three people, an 80-liter electric boiler, with 1200 W power, a heating requirement of 1410 kWh / year and a consumption of 1565 kWh / year would cost well 506 euros.

This is what was reported by the portal Luce-gas.it of Selectra Italia, which pointed out that the electric boiler alone, in the same house, would cause the bill to increase more than all the other appliances combined. In a hypothetical distribution of the consumption of commonly used household appliances present, the water heater alone it would consume 38% of the electricity.

How to avoid excessive energy expenditure with the electric boiler

The advice of the Luce-gas.it experts can be summarized in the following points:

at the time of purchase, choose a water heater of adequate size for the real needs of your family unit;

choose a correct location, not too far from the appliances to which it will have to send the water;

avoid keeping the water heater on all the time if the water is used sporadically, by programming it to switch on and off using a special timer;

in reverse, leave the water heater on for the whole day if water is used often;

set the temperature at 40 ° C in the summer and 60 ° C in the winter;

do periodic maintenance of the water heater;

of the water heater; alternatively, choose a less expensive system to heat the water.