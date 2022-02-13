Beware of this cheese. What happens to the stomach, bones, liver and blood pressure?

Often throughout Italy there is a lot of use of cheese without knowing that some can really be harmful to our body. In fact, in this article we go to see which are the most dangerous. There are some types, in fact, that can both lead to serious diseases and aggravate pathologies already existing on our body. In particular we will talk about the gorgonzola.

It is always fair to point out that a food can hurt not only for what it contains but also for what is eaten. For this reason, before going on, it is logical to point out that if we eat gorgonzola moderately we should not have any health problems. The case opens only when we exaggerate with the daily doses. Before we go on let’s see what is gorgonzola. It is in fact a cheese for true connoisseurs and there are many people who emphasize how it can harm our body.

This is a rather soft cheese with a taste and smell not always pleasant to everyone. There are two variants: one is the sweet one while the other is the seasoned one. It contains many fats but also many vitamins A and B. It also manages to give a good supply of mineral salts including calcium and phosphorus which are very important for our body.

But let’s go now to see why gorgonzola is bad. Clearly, as we have already pointed out, what we write can come true if we overdo it in eating this cheese. First of all you have to be careful if you suffer from cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension. In fact, it contains a lot of sodium and can be really harmful to our body.

The aspects of the are not only negative eat gorgonzola. In fact, with its few calories compared to other cheeses such as Parmesan or provola, it can even be consumed by those suffering from high cholesterol. But it does not end there: it is also useful for our bones because it manages to avoid problems with osteoporosis and above all it is good for the heart and solves problems of circulation.

There are also many people who point out that gorgonzola is bad for the liver. Nothing could be more wrong thanks to a mold that it contains, or the spermidine.