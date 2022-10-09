Beware of this impressive figure of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

The character of Harley Quinn has just turned 30 years since she made her debut as a cartoon in Batman: The Animated Series, being the perfect partner of the Joker, on September 11, 1992. Since then, she has become one of the best known characters and loved ones of the DC universe, and if there is someone who has contributed a lot to it, it is margot robbie.

The beautiful actress has portrayed Harley Quinn in both the Suicide Squad movies and Birds of Prey, and with her work she has earned a large fan base to regard her as the best version of Harley Quinn. The animated television series ‘Harley Quinn’ also has looks inspired by the interpretation of Margot Robbie.

Now fans of the character and actress can pre-order an absolutely stunning 21-inch tall statue from Sideshow Collectibles, which will begin shipping sometime in the summer of 2023. It’s cheap, and it’s currently priced at 600 dollars, if you want to make an advance order. Take a look at the selected images below.

Will you treat yourself to this magnificent piece of Harley Quinn?