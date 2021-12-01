Among the most annoying ailments that afflict many Italians is abdominal swelling, often accompanied by discomfort, pain or excessive flatulence. This condition sometimes occurs after a large meal, and goes away on its own within hours. But unfortunately it can also happen that you often feel bloated and uncomfortable after a balanced and not particularly abundant meal

The factors that can influence this phenomenon are many, from our diet to our psychological state. Stress is known to worsen abdominal discomfort, including bloating. Among the aspects that influence this disorder, however, there is also our behavior. And in particular, many make a mistake at the table that could negatively affect digestion and abdominal gas production. Let’s see what it is.

Beware of this misstep at the table which could worsen abdominal distension and bloating

What is the mistake we are talking about? This is a misstep that we are all guilty of at times: eating too fast. That’s right: not only what we eat is important, but also how we eat it. The explanation is very simple: eating hastily and disorderly could lead us to ingest a large amount of air, which then contributes to abdominal swelling. It would therefore be advisable to eat more slowly and chew carefully to limit the intake of air during meals.

So watch out for this misstep at the table which could worsen abdominal distension and bloating. But it is not enough to eat slowly: it would also be advisable, if we suffer from abdominal swelling, to limit the conversation at the table, because even talking we can ingest air. But be careful, as many foods actually hide large amounts of gas.

Beware of foods that contain air and gas

The first culprits are carbonated drinks, which could worsen our abdominal bloating, precisely because of the gases contained in them. But even unsuspected foods actually hide large amounts of air. Examples are smoothies, milkshakes and whipped cream. Candies, sauces and chewing gum also don’t help. We therefore pay attention to foods rich in air, because they could contribute to worsening the situation.

To keep abdominal bloating under control, it would also be advisable to avoid consuming fried foods or foods that are particularly high in fat, especially foods of animal origin. If this condition occurs often or in a serious way, it is important to contact a trusted doctor, who will be able to indicate a correct therapy.

