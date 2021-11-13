Over the past couple of years, so many of us have learned to shop online. The lockdowns and closures of physical stores have forced us to buy basic necessities on the internet as well. For many it was an opportunity to improve their computer skills and do great business. For others, however, e-commerce has proved to be a double-edged sword. In fact, there are countless computer scams that have affected dozens of people, often emptying their current accounts or simply stealing sensitive data. The latest arrived a few days ago and concerns one of the main online commerce platforms. So beware of this new very dangerous scam that empties your current account with just one text message. Let us learn to recognize it and above all let us report it to the authorities if we are affected by it. It affects our wallet and our privacy.

We are fast approaching Black Friday and, as expected, cyber scam attempts are multiplying. The last in order of time concerns Amazon, perhaps the most used site to buy online, a victim like us of this situation.

These days, many are receiving a text message with an Amazon sender, which warns of technical problems related to a package awaiting delivery. To solve them, a link is sent to open and in which to enter your personal data.

We are not persuaded and we do not click on the link. Amazon and all other online platforms don’t use text messages to talk to their users. It is just another attempt to steal sensitive data and bank account numbers.

How to recognize the Amazon scam and how to behave

Recognizing this recent scam is not very difficult. If we see that the delivery problem is explained in vague terms and without precise references, we are faced with malicious people. A world-class site like Amazon leaves nothing to chance. We are not fooled by our name and surname in the text of the text message. It’s just a clever trick to make yet another phishing attempt seem more credible.

We are wary even if the problem is defined as “urgent”. Hackers know they are at risk and very often the success of their scam depends on how fast we click on the link.

We always avoid opening the sms coming from Amazon and even more so to click on the links indicated. It is the most effective form of defense. If we want to be safer, we can also activate the spam filter installed in many latest generation smartphones.

If we have received the offending message, we should also report it to the authorities and the Postal Police. We will do our civic duty and probably save the finances of many people.

