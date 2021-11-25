Tech

Beware of this old “new” scam on WhatsApp

Yet another scam message is circulating these days on Whatsapp, so we renew our invitation to be careful. The State Police also intervened on the issue, which warned users about the fake verification message application.

Beware of this WhatsApp message: account at risk

A simple message might succeed steal WhatsApp account of a user who is not particularly attentive or accustomed to technology, so we invite you to share the warning with your contacts. The trick is now old and has already been used in the past: it allows malicious people to exploit the verification code with WhatsApp Web, which ending up in the wrong hands could cause you to lose your account and use it for malicious purposes.

But how does the scam work? As we know, WhatsApp sends verification codes via SMS, and this is precisely what is exploited: cybercriminals manage to deliver a message to the victim in which they are asked to send this code, making the number of a contact present in the sender appear as the sender. address book. Once in possession of this code, the attackers can activate the WhatsApp account registered with the victim’s phone number on a different device, cutting out the rightful owner.

So pay attention to messages that require verification codes of your WhatsApp account and never share this type of data. These are scams perhaps easily unmasked by the most experienced, but which could be dangerous for novice users or not very “tech”.

