Are consumption always too high and the bills very high?

Do not worry, because the responsibility will always be linked to the inappropriate use of household appliances. In fact, few people know that the cause of very high bills is to turn on these two very common kitchen and bathroom appliances together.

In addition, the predictable mistakes we make with our laundry also hit hard on our bills. In fact, many are unaware that the cause of expensive and salty bills are these very common and trivial mistakes with the washing machine and the extra laundry is losing money who uses washing machine, oven and hairdryer in this way and 3 simple tricks to avoid waste and save on bills .

Beware of this small and unsuspected appliance that absorbs a lot of energy and sends your bills into a tailspin

Well, as we have previously seen the misuse of household appliances is the unexpected cause of stellar bills.

To weigh once again in the bill is also this small appliance, which comes to our rescue to make us less wrinkled, the iron.

The speed with which we use it and its small form can actually deceive us and a lot. In fact, few know how much this appliance impacts on energy consumption.

On average, according to an approximate calculation, these household appliances have powers ranging from 600 to 3,000 W. These data vary according to the type and model, therefore with absorption peaks equal to or greater than those of washing machines. The maximum consumption peak occurs during the heating phase. While subsequently, after reaching the required temperature, the current drops, but is always more or less around 800 / 1,000 W.

Irons and irons

There are two different types of irons, those with boiler or steam generators and the traditional ones.

Irons with boilers are still subdivided into irons with high wattage and low wattage.

Therefore, before choosing the one that best suits our needs, we must consider that ironing has its cost in the bill.

However, ironing with a boiler iron with a high wattage, allows you to reduce ironing times, because it has higher performance. It is clear that consumption will be higher but the time will be reduced. Furthermore, the higher the power, the faster the iron will heat up.

Cut costs with little tricks

It is possible to reduce the impact of this appliance, with some small steps. Let’s see which ones.

Carry out delicate washes that wrinkle the garments less. Spread the laundry carefully to avoid unnecessary creases and creases. Avoid keeping the iron on when we are not using it. Iron only when strictly necessary and do it in the evening, which usually have a lower rate.