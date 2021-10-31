The widespread diffusion of Postepay products, especially the now famous and recognizable prepaid cards (now available in various “formats”) has strongly influenced the impact of electronic money in our country, which has found a great outlet also thanks to this range of prepaid cards, also called debit cards.

Among the factors that have contributed decisively to the success of Postepay are the very limited costs and ease of use, as well as the possibility of using it without problems for online purchases, which have found widespread use thanks to this type of cards.

Postepay scams

Such a large spread that has continued uninterruptedly for over 15 years has inevitably forced the type of “technological” scams, which have necessarily forced Poste Italiane to increase security levels, to the point that for some years now, proceed with any online purchase confirmation via text message or the official Postepay app is required to give the ok to transfer money.

Postepay: “Beware of this type of message!”

However, this sort of technological “battle” between hacker that with fraudulent purposes constantly try to find new security holes and the counterparty who tries to complicate their life, does not stop: the demonstration is given by a message that is usually delivered via sms, which has a header like the following one :

“INFOPOSTE ATTENTION! Your account will be suspended. To avoid suspension click on the link. Sincerely, Italian Post ”.

Just below there is a link that if followed opens a website that looks very similar to that of Poste Italiane but in reality it is a clear demonstration of phishing, that is, a scam that acts precisely by “imitating” the sites of banks or just that of the post office. Opening this link causes the possible loss of our sensitive data with certainly not positive consequences such as the lack of more or less substantial sums of money on our prepaid.

The advice, as announced by Poste Italiane, is to be wary of this type of “suspicious” messages, inviting them to be forwarded to the email address antiphishing@posteitaliane.it.