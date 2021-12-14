In every self-respecting Christmas menu there are some courses that cannot be missed. On the first course side there are lasagna and cannelloni. On the second course we find roasts and meat loaves. As for the desserts, we have pandoro and panettone. All very good foods but definitely “heavy” and in some cases difficult to dispose of. Unfortunately, however, the pitfalls for the figure and for health could also come from the appetizers. And beware of this typical Christmas food because it could skyrocket your cholesterol and interact with some very common drugs. Let’s see what it is and try to understand how to consume it in the right way. Especially if we are being treated with some medicines. In this case it will be mandatory to consult your doctor before starting to eat it.

Beware of this typical Christmas food because it could skyrocket your cholesterol and interact with some very common drugs

The Italian tradition provides that the Christmas Eve dinner is exclusively based on fish. The important thing is to choose the right one. For example, these 4 fish should be avoided if we want to gain health and respect the environment. Among the dishes from our seas, there is also another very consumed during the holidays: caviar. And this is precisely the food to which we must pay great attention.

Although very good and valuable, caviar, or sturgeon eggs, has some nutritional values ​​to be taken with the springs. The first is the high amount of calories. 100 grams of caviar provide about 260. Definitely a lot. Especially if we eat it in combination with other typical Christmas foods.

In addition, caviar contains a lot of saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol. All substances that could create many problems for the health of the cardiovascular system.

There is also another reason why we should always consume this food in moderation. Sturgeon eggs could affect the effectiveness of oxazolidinones. That is some widely used antibiotics. If we are being treated with these medicines, it would be advisable to avoid eating caviar. Or at least consult your doctor before doing it.

The nutritional properties of caviar

Fortunately, there are not only negative aspects related to the consumption of caviar. If we take it in the recommended quantities and following the doctor’s advice, we could find precious allies for health in these eggs. Caviar is in fact a good source of vitamin A, B vitamins and vitamin D.

But not only. In 100 grams of caviar we can find large concentrations of very useful minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium. Also noteworthy is the presence of selenium, a micronutrient that could help our antioxidant defenses.

Deepening

Those who use these drugs should pay close attention to this very common spice