When taking medicines, you should always be informed about what you can and cannot eat. In particular, beware of this ubiquitous spice in winter because it could interact with some very common drugs.

The much loved spice with a Christmas scent

There are some aromas that immediately recall the Christmas mood. Among these, the scent of cinnamon certainly stands out.

In fact, there are many winter recipes that are prepared with this spice: from mulled wine to chocolate, from spice bread to the classic apple pie. In short, cinnamon is omnipresent in the colder months!

However, its usefulness is not limited to the kitchen. Cinnamon can also be used to prepare a lovely garland that can eliminate bad smells: just add it to a waste that otherwise would end up in the bin. Furthermore, the effect of applying a cinnamon treatment on the lips is incredible!

Cinnamon is therefore a beneficial spice with a thousand uses that helps you immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas. Unfortunately, however, it is not good for everyone. Here is who should pay attention to the consumption of cinnamon.

Beware of this ubiquitous spice in winter because it could interact with some very common drugs

When taking a new drug, you should always ask your doctor if you should avoid any foods. Not everyone knows, in fact, that some very common foods can interact with medicines.

This is the case of grapes, for example: this autumn fruit with so many benefits is likely to cause problems for those who take certain drugs.

But that’s also the case with cinnamon. As experts confirm, there are several studies that warn of possible interactions between the spice in question and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. But which medicines belong to this category?

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories are also known as NSAIDs. These are very common drugs used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation and lower the temperature in case of fever. You often take them when you have the flu, a cold, a headache or if you have a painful menstrual cycle.

Among the most frequently used NSAIDs are acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), ibuprofen, naproxen, ketoprofen and diclofenac. Some are also available in gel or ointment form.

A prescription is not required for many of these medicines. It can therefore happen that you take them without consulting your doctor. But it is still important to inquire about possible interactions with food or other drugs. Just ask the pharmacist and read the package leaflet carefully.