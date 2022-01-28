Beware of those suffering from diabetes because they could also risk this serious disease

Diabetes is a disease that affects a large number of people around the world who have to live with this difficult condition.

To keep it under control it is first of all important to do proper prevention, living a healthy life and following a balanced diet. You also need to have regular tests to monitor for symptoms and to monitor your blood glucose levels.

Once diabetes emerges, however, it must be treated with medications and treatments prescribed by the doctor.

Furthermore, it appears that diabetes may also expose you to the risk of other diseases. Today we will see one in particular, which was the subject of a British study. Therefore, beware of those suffering from diabetes because another pathology could also arise, according to a study.

The related disease

Research from Queen Mary University of London has analyzed type 2 diabetes mellitus, trying to understand if this could be associated with an increased risk of contracting another disease. More precisely, the study aimed to understand if diabetes could expose you to the risk of contracting Parkinson’s disease.

The researchers conducted a review of the scientific literature on the subject, so as to be able to understand if there was a link between the two diseases. They then put together the data obtained to come to a conclusion on the relationship between diabetes and Parkinson’s.

The results indicated that type 2 diabetes mellitus would be related to a 21% higher risk of contracting Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, according to the analyzes carried out, diabetes is also associated with a more rapid worsening of the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s. In fact, as is known, Parkinson’s causes symptoms such as tremors and stiffness in movements, which become stronger with the passage of time. Diabetes appears to make this progression more pronounced.

According to the study, there is not only a correlation, but also a causal relationship between type 2 diabetes mellitus and Parkinson’s disease. It would seem, therefore, that diabetes itself can be counted as one of the causes of Parkinson’s.

The researchers conclude by inviting to verify, in patients suffering from Parkinson’s, whether they are also affected by diabetes. This way, if diabetes were also diagnosed, it could be treated early.

Deepening

