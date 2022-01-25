Often we only worry about the lack of vitamins. But too much of certain nutrients could also be bad for the body.

What is hemochromatosis and what causes it

Before starting to take supplements, it is always best to talk to your doctor. Some substances, in fact, do well in moderate quantities. However, they could be harmful when you overdo it. This is the case, for example, of omega 3, the excess of which is signaled by a series of often ignored symptoms.

Even iron, essential for health, could cause very serious damage when there is too much of it in the body. However, as far as iron is concerned, it is not a few supplements too many to blame. Rather, as experts explain, the problem could be caused by a disease called hemochromatosis.

Hemochromatosis consists of a defect in the mechanisms of our body that deal with regulating iron metabolism. When these processes fail, iron builds up progressively. Unfortunately, this excess can cause severe liver problems, diabetes, arrhythmias, arthropathies and other problems.

In most cases, the disease is hereditary. However, there may be other causes: alcoholism, thalassemia, sideroblastic anemias and excessive iron intake. So how do you know if you have hemochromatosis?

Beware of tiredness, joint pain and stomach ache because at 40 or 50 they could be the indicator of an excess of this mineral

Unfortunately, the symptoms of hemochromatosis are felt only in the advanced stages of the disease, usually when patients reach middle age. The reason is that iron accumulates in the body slowly and slowly poisons it.

Among the signs not to be underestimated are:

bronze complexion of the skin;

unmotivated fatigue;

pain in the joints, especially those in the hands;

abdominal pain;

diabetes;

poor production of hormones by the testicles or ovaries (hypogonadism);

loss of sexual desire;

enlarged liver.

Of course, these problems could be related to other diseases. Fatigue, for example, is often a symptom of a lack of important nutrients, such as a vitamin that very few know about.

That’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor, who may order a test that measures the amount of ferritin in your blood. This test is carried out with a normal blood sample and allows you to understand if there is an excess of iron in the body.

