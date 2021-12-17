There are physiological difficulties that can embarrass us on a social level. One of these could be the famous and feared meteorism. When, in public, even without realizing it, a “fart” starts amid the general discomfort. Bad thing to say, but that can happen because it is still part of our daily physiological activities. Another discomfort, this time more personal, comes from so-called incontinence. When, that is, we can not hold back the pee. Which does not only concern women, but also male gentlemen, albeit with different origins. Beware that a sudden and lasting incontinence could hide a very serious illness that needs to be dealt with immediately. We will see why experts recommend that you immediately go to a specialist if the problem persists.

Many times it is the fault of stress

Momentary incontinence could also be caused by one of the enemies of our century: stress. Subjected as we are to the exaggerated and stressful rhythms of life, we could also miss a loss of pee. This happens simultaneously with a very simple gesture, such as a cough or a sneeze. It would simply put more pressure on the bladder, which would then stimulate incontinence. It then happens quite similarly that there is the famous “emergency”. We pee immediately and we run to find a bathroom. This could also happen at night and lead to not being contained in bed.

Beware that a sudden and lasting incontinence could hide a very serious illness that needs to be dealt with immediately

As the specialists remember, however, if incontinence is frequent it can also hide the onset of some diseases. We underline this in the attached medical study. Incontinence which could manifest “simple” urinary infections, kidney stones or intestinal dysfunctions. But also beware of diseases that affect the nervous system such as:

Not to mention that some common foods and drinks such as caffeine and sugars may conflict with the medications we are taking. For this reason, as we always remember, let the doctor explain all the possible contraindications when we take the medicines.

There is a system to prevent incontinence

Some of our readers may wonder at this point if there is a system to prevent incontinence. Unfortunately, at present, the answer is no. Instead, doctors emphasize that an active life and a balanced diet are potential allies in prevention. We shouldn’t drink too much coffee, but instead take the famous two liters of water a day. Trying to avoid a diet that is too high in fat. Preferring lots of fruit and vegetables.

Deepening

