We all know that a healthy life starts with a healthy diet. And vitamins are undoubtedly among the most important nutrients to be consumed in the diet. A lack of vitamins can cause serious health problems: from acute to chronic. Unfortunately, sometimes those with specific deficiencies do not know they have them. We often think that our diet is perfectly balanced, when in fact something may be missing. And there is one vitamin in particular whose deficiency could have very serious effects. Not only on the body, but also on the mind. Let’s see what it is.

But what vitamin are we talking about? This is vitamin B12. Recently, it was almost the protagonist of an ‘advertising campaign’ and today many are aware of the importance of a correct intake of this vitamin.

A deficiency of vitamin B12 would lead to various ailments and health problems and also contribute to the onset of anemia. But it could also cause an irregular heart rhythm, insomnia, dizziness, and even nerve problems, such as tingling or loss of reflexes.

But there are other symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency that many are unaware of: these are brain problems. Beware, the lack of this vitamin would cause not only weakness but also confusion and memory loss.

In which foods it is found

For all these reasons, it is absolutely essential to get enough vitamin B12 into your diet. Vitamin B12 is present in foods of animal origin, especially in meat, dairy products and eggs. For vegetarians and especially vegans, it is important to supplement this vitamin by regularly taking special supplements.

But even those who do not follow a vegetarian or vegan diet should still pay attention to vitamin B12. B12 deficiency, in fact, can manifest itself not only due to a lack of vitamin in the diet, but also due to absorption problems.

The deficiency can manifest itself for various reasons

It is not certain that those who follow an omnivorous diet cannot have symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. It is in fact possible that this vitamin, although present in the diet, is not absorbed correctly by our body. A deficiency is therefore also manifested in these cases.

To make sure we are not deficient in vitamin B12, blood tests are usually sufficient. If we have any doubts or suspect a deficiency, it is always essential to consult a trusted doctor.

