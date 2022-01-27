Beware this is how they steal your WhatsApp account: learn these little moves to defend yourself

We have talked very often about scams that have affected WhatsApp, but this revolt we want you at the top of the latest “fashion”: stealing a user profile on the app. Here’s how to defend yourself.
It almost feels like a prize game, yet we get news of online scams every week. The new scam that we want to show you, puts the account at risk WhatsApp: scammers try to steal the account with a certain move that we are now going to explain in detail. This scam that is putting millions of users of the world’s most used instant messaging app at risk attempts to steal the user’s account, with all his contacts. How does it work and how can we defend ourselves? Here it is explained.
WhatsApp: the new scam that steals the account
This time the scam gets smart, because it counts on the distraction of the user who, perhaps while talking, types something on the screen that he shouldn’t type, or simply does not pay attention to some details, sure of what he does every day. Let’s see how the scam: has been intercepted by the Postal Police who described the mechanism that we report below.
First of all, scammers send potential victims a text requesting the activation code of your WhatsApp account. Useful, especially if the user has recently changed devices. To win the trust of the user, from the request text message it appears as sender a contact present in the address book, ergo a trusted person. Who falls into the trap and responds to the message by communicating the activation code, safe and quiet, suffers the so-called theft of the WhatsApp account. Once it is in the hands of cybercriminals, it would be difficult to recover. Goodbye to profile, contacts and sensitive data.
How to design yourself from the scam of the moment
First, NEVER communicate sensitive data via Whatsapp to anyone, not even your mother, there could be a cybercriminal behind it. And if you are not convinced by a message, then call the person who asked you for the activation code directly. Voice confirmation is always a burning test. Don’t be rushed. In the event of an exchange, block your current account and contact the police, who will know how to stem the damage. The important thing is one: never communicate your sensitive data to anyone by message, because you will never be sure that there is not a cybercriminal behind it.