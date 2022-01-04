Bewildered by CM: ‘The Juve of the past would have already taken the tip. Lukaku returns to Italy, that’s what the market will be ‘| First page

Are you disconcerted, what transfer market will it be?

«It is so poor and already structured that I don’t think there are big surprises. Juve must move, but it is not easy to reinforce it ».

If Morata starts, an attacker is needed.

«If you are looking for a good striker you will find him, from Cavani to Scamacca. The old Juve would do it soon, I don’t know about this one. I don’t think he has major financial difficulties, but buying in January means being late. There are balances already established, the risk of disrupting them is high. I believe that Morata and Kean are already a good pair of attackers, then you have Dybala and Chiesa. In short, you have the attackers, it means that they are bad together and this is an even more serious problem ».

And the others?

«I expect a market in which the small ones will move, that is the big cities that have to save themselves, Cagliari and Genoa first. The January market historically never brings big news and big hits, I think last year. Strootman to Genoa, Llorente to Udinese, Pellè to Parma. The truth is, I hear about money that I don’t see. At the moment there are six teams with the market blocked. The team with the best liquidity is Fiorentina. The Americans, who are now the majority, have confirmed that they are not Arabs, that is, they manage their teams wisely even if they have billionaire assets, they spend little, and this with the aim of having a stable society, which is the best way to last in the weather”.

Can you give me a reading of the Lukaku affair?

«There is no longer a difference between great clubs and great champions. Champions are big companies. There is much more individual strength in the player. Let’s say that Lukaku doesn’t excel in communication, he doesn’t seem particularly good at managing it. I would define it as eccentricity in communication: you cannot take your salary and say that you regret Inter and want to return. But if we put it from a sentimental point of view, he wants to go home after cheating. In short, this is not the case ».

And then there is a technical question with Chelsea.

“Lukaku has nothing to do with Tuchel’s game, but I’d say more: English football doesn’t suit him.”

But he came from there before arriving in Italy.

«Of course, but at Inter we saw the best Lukaku, the most prolific one. In England – with so many players carrying the ball forward – everything becomes much more difficult. And then there is a relationship problem even within the locker room, I think teammates have also dumped him. I think he will leave London, it is difficult to think he can stay ».

So where does it go?

“Let’s say that I wouldn’t be surprised if he were to come to Italy.”

Where is it?

“Honestly I do not know. I read about a possible loan to Fiorentina, with Chelsea that Vlahovic would take: it is a suggestion, complicated, but it remains a suggestion ».

One last thing about footballers with Covid 19. There are many, almost sixty. Is it right to stop or move on?

«The country does not stop, I believe that Serie A – unlike B and C – goes on, even if with 58 infected it plays, and there are really many. I would ask myself a few questions about a possible break of a couple of weeks, but I’m not an expert so I’ll stop here ».