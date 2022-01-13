Bewilderment: “Inter-Juve? One-way, but suffocated. Severe final for the bianconeri “

In his editorial for Corriere della Sera, Mario Sconcerti focused on last night’s Inter-Juventus. These are the reporter’s comments on the Super Cup final won by the Nerazzurri: “Before extra time, the result was a one-way but suffocated match. Juve managed not to make Inter look good, but they were massive, a little disappointed by their forwards, Lautaro and Dzeko. Beyond that. the result seemed to be the match in which the exchange of dominant position between the two teams was demonstrated.In the second half Juve left the whole field to Inter.

It wasn’t a will, it was a need. The rest of the race, the final stage, was just stamina, occasional thinking. In the end he also played Dybala, he was the right man to make a difference never seen in the game, but he didn’t change much either. It was too late for everyone, all that was needed was an honest way to handle the case. It is a severe ending for Juventus, perhaps even undeserved because they have done their full backing. But the Inter Milan Cup captures a general quality, even if confused in the single match. It’s Inter’s time, Juve is no longer his opponent. Perhaps this is the moral of the night.