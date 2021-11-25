Bewilderment: “Inter-Shakhtar seemed like a professional match against …”
The journalist’s analysis: “Inter have grown, it is right to celebrate the return to the second round after ten years, but it is also correct to say that the group was weak”
In the course of his editorial for Corriere della Sera, Mario Sconcerti, journalist, spoke of Inter’s victory in this way, which allowed the team to reach the Champions League round of 16: “Inter pass, Milan don’t. None of the Italian teams are leading their group on the eve of the Champions League. last day, but all are back in the running to go through. Even if this means that the next opponents will almost certainly be looked for in Liverpool, Chelsea, United, City, Real, Bayern, Ajax and perhaps Lille. Few spaces. He played. well Inter for many minutes Shakhtar is a team of good, neat and naive players, dangerous in theory, practically they do not shoot on goal, they have scored one goal in Europe and have taken 11.
It always seemed like a match between professionals and unrealistic young students, with too different a conception of the importance of football. Inter have grown, it is right to celebrate the return to the second round after ten years, but it is also correct to say that the group was weak. The first half remains in the eye with at least five scoring chances thrown away, but built very well. Shakhtar expects to play football even in the small area, the errors multiplied together with the good Inter evening, they could have ended with a lunar score, just as the Ukrainian game seemed at times polite and lunar “.
