Sports

Bewilderment: “Inter-Shakhtar seemed like a professional match against …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The journalist’s analysis: “Inter have grown, it is right to celebrate the return to the second round after ten years, but it is also correct to say that the group was weak”

In the course of his editorial for Corriere della Sera, Mario Sconcerti, journalist, spoke of Inter’s victory in this way, which allowed the team to reach the Champions League round of 16: “Inter pass, Milan don’t. None of the Italian teams are leading their group on the eve of the Champions League. last day, but all are back in the running to go through. Even if this means that the next opponents will almost certainly be looked for in Liverpool, Chelsea, United, City, Real, Bayern, Ajax and perhaps Lille. Few spaces. He played. well Inter for many minutes Shakhtar is a team of good, neat and naive players, dangerous in theory, practically they do not shoot on goal, they have scored one goal in Europe and have taken 11.

It always seemed like a match between professionals and unrealistic young students, with too different a conception of the importance of football. Inter have grown, it is right to celebrate the return to the second round after ten years, but it is also correct to say that the group was weak. The first half remains in the eye with at least five scoring chances thrown away, but built very well. Shakhtar expects to play football even in the small area, the errors multiplied together with the good Inter evening, they could have ended with a lunar score, just as the Ukrainian game seemed at times polite and lunar “.

November 25, 2021 (change November 25, 2021 | 12:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter-Dimarco, renewal by Christmas. “The final figures: contract to Lautaro and Barella”

2 weeks ago

suspicious details, doubts increase

5 days ago

calendar, super attack, ice calhanoglu. That’s why she is once again the favorite for the Scudetto- Corriere.it

2 days ago

this is how the delivery of the Tapiro – Libero Quotidiano ends

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button