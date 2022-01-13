Sports

Bewilderment: “Inter too stronger than Juventus, the bianconeri are no longer an opponent”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Mario Sconcerti spoke to TMW Radio’s microphones and talked about what happened last night at San Siro between Inter and Juventus

Speaking on TMW Radio microphones, Mario Sconcerti returned to what happened last night at San Siro between Inter and Juventus:

“It was a good first half for Juve and a second dominated by Inter. For both there were no shots, I don’t remember important saves by the two goalkeepers. It was a fairly clear domination of Inter, with Juve not she managed to restart in the second half. A game with a much clearer trend than the result says. I saw a clear difference between the two teams. “

Inter team recognizable, Juventus still in the testing phase:

“Inter are much stronger than Juve, the match confirmed the ranking. At the moment Juve is no longer an opponent for Inter. It will not be easy to bridge this gap quickly. I liked Juve in the first half. , even if there is enough defense. It’s still too little, Juve can’t be all here. “

“It’s perfect like this, the owners are other now, he has to speed up the game, not change it. This he knows how to do and this is his role now, you can’t think of seeing him as a starter. Maybe for single matches but not for segments of season”.

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 17:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

All the positives of Serie A: 19 out of 20 teams have at least one player out

1 week ago

New York returns to racing and Italy regains the podium – Sport

November 7, 2021

“Theo and Leao? Important left wing and let’s not forget Rebic … Tomori recovered easily”

1 day ago

the figures and the formula with Manchester United

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button