Bewilderment: “Inter too stronger than Juventus, the bianconeri are no longer an opponent”

Mario Sconcerti spoke to TMW Radio’s microphones and talked about what happened last night at San Siro between Inter and Juventus

Speaking on TMW Radio microphones, Mario Sconcerti returned to what happened last night at San Siro between Inter and Juventus:

“It was a good first half for Juve and a second dominated by Inter. For both there were no shots, I don’t remember important saves by the two goalkeepers. It was a fairly clear domination of Inter, with Juve not she managed to restart in the second half. A game with a much clearer trend than the result says. I saw a clear difference between the two teams. “

Inter team recognizable, Juventus still in the testing phase:

“Inter are much stronger than Juve, the match confirmed the ranking. At the moment Juve is no longer an opponent for Inter. It will not be easy to bridge this gap quickly. I liked Juve in the first half. , even if there is enough defense. It’s still too little, Juve can’t be all here. “

“It’s perfect like this, the owners are other now, he has to speed up the game, not change it. This he knows how to do and this is his role now, you can’t think of seeing him as a starter. Maybe for single matches but not for segments of season”.

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 17:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link