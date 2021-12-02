Bewilderment: Napoli paid for Spalletti’s choice to play with the same men

On Corsera: Inter made 4 changes, Milan 6, Atalanta 7. In the last month, 5 points in 4 games for Napoli. The final ten minutes of madness are the result of the post-Lazio euphoria

Mario Sconcerti writes in Corriere della Sera:

Napoli chooses to play in Sassuolo with the same formation on Sunday and pays a final collapse complicated by the exit of Koulibaly. There are two clear facts behind this backward step. The slowness of the last month with 5 points in 4 games, the only victory against Lazio, legendary and already far away; and above all the lack of spare parts, decisive in seasons of sixty games each with five changes.

To understand its weight, it is enough to say that Inter played with 4 changes in the basic line-up and almost experimental tactical solutions. Milan made 6 changes out of ten on the pitch three days ago, Atalanta even 7. In total they made 17 changes against Spalletti’s zero.

If you bring the euphoria of eternal emotion around Maradona, the statue inaugurated at the stadium, the four goals against Lazio that have also put the legendary superstition of the city in the cellar, making them confess their splendid visceral optimism, the ten minutes of madness final become almost an obligation.