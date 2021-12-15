Bewilderment: “Salernitana chaos, all guilty. The real anti-Inter is only one “

On TMW Radio, the journalist Mario Sconcerti spoke about the Salernitana case and above all about the championship race with Inter as protagonist

On TMW Radio, the journalist Mario Bewilderment thus spoke of the Salernitana case and above all of the championship race with Inter as protagonist.

Salernitana case, there is talk of non-concrete offers and risk of exclusion. Who is most responsible?

“It was a correct operation that went against the regulations, however. You could not have professional clubs, not only in Serie A, so there have always been exceptions for Lotito and De Laurentiis with Bari. There has been continuity in a situation that does not It was regular. Now it has become a swamp. Maybe someone is there but waits to come out, perhaps taking advantage of the exclusion of the club. Everyone is guilty. The entire management of the Football Association has been of comfort. It is the entire Serie company A who has difficulty living well, with some exceptions. For years it has been managed in a very accommodating way. In the last few years at least ten companies have changed ownership, ending up in the hands of American funds or owners “.

If Salernitana does not find buyers, can the team that did not climb to A in its place ask for compensation?

“The match was regular, at least from a Federation point of view, because there was a derogation. The current situation is much less regular. It was a situation managed by means of derogations. Exclusion? Of course yes. creates damage “.

Milan-Napoli, will the anti-Inter be decided?

“If Milan were to win, Napoli would go far and end a very difficult state. It would be a serious blow to Napoli’s ambitions. I think the anti-Inter is Atalanta now, but they have some problems. Cold in Zapata, he can arrange the team differently but he has no real substitutes. ”

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 17:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link