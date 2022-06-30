Beyoncé (40) poses almost naked and fans are PLS

After 6 years of musical silence, Beyoncé announced her return a few weeks ago. The star has since released break my soulthe first single from the album Renaissance which will be available from July 29. She has made her audience wait since the release of Lemonade in 2016, she made a few remarkable releases that kept her fans spellbound. The last photo posted by the singer of Destiny’s Child is already causing a lot of reaction… But what is it?

Beyoncé in Eve’s outfit explains the direction of her next album

Beyoncé explodes the temperature barometer by revealing her forms… Almost naked, only adorned with jewels and seated on a horse, this is how the mother of three children presented herself to her fans on Instagram. ” The creation of this album allowed me to dream and escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote to illustrate her post. “He allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little was happening. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement, ”she explained in the rest of her text. ” I hope you will find joy in this music. I hope it will inspire you to wiggle your hips. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are,” she concludes.

Beyoncé fans already at the rendezvous

This very sexy photo of the singer is none other than the cover of her next album. The fans are already very responsive and very excited by the arrival of Renaissance. Fan reactions can be read on Twitter:

One of my best covers, just behind DIL. Moreover, from a chromatic point of view, they are very similar. Whoa. #Beyonce #BEYONCEISCOMING #RENAISSANCE https://t.co/ColviZ10tx — Samuell (@Samuelilambo7) June 30, 2022

“One of my best covers, just behind DIL. Moreover, from a chromatic point of view, they are very similar. whoa.“

Or :

BEYONCÉ ACT I: RENAISSANCE LEAK TRACK 2- VOCATION pic.twitter.com/t3mDE1Cesf — BEY IS BACK (@rockdiamondson) June 22, 2022

“In 1 month, we will have the album of Beyonce #Renaissance“

Either way, we can’t wait to see what happens.

Read also :

Stop everything, Beyoncé announces the arrival of a new album (and maybe more)!

Beyoncé: the transformation of her daughter Blue Ivy, 10, bluffs internet users