Beyoncé: a new album, but what career in the cinema? – Cinema news

The American Beyoncé is creating a stir this summer with the release of Renaissance, his seventh studio album. On this occasion, we come back to three outstanding roles of the American artist.

AUSTIN POWERS IN GOLDMEMBER (2002)

In 2002, after the career of Destiny’s Child was put on hold, Beyonce embarks on the adventure of the seventh art. And not alongside anyone, since she gives the reply to Mike Myers in Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third part of the crazy saga.

In the feature film, Beyoncé embodies the character of Foxxy Cleopatra, Austin’s former girlfriend. Having become a detective, she will have to team up with the incredible spy to rescue his father and save the world.

Note that the main track of the Austin Powers soundtrack in Goldmember, titled work it out, is written and performed by Beyoncé. This first solo title of the artist will appear on the non-American versions of the album Dangerously In Lovereleased in 2003.

“When I was offered the role, I was overjoyed. I had often dreamed of making movies, but I didn’t think I would start so high”confided at the time the new Austin Powers Girl. Jay Roach, the director of the comedy, declared as for him, enthusiastic, that“it alone brings an era back to life, it is fantastic.”

DREAMGIRLS (2007)

In 2007, Beyonce stars in Dreamgirls, aadaptation of a Broadway musical show retracing the band’s history The Supremes and the record company Motown Records. The American, who embodies the character of Deena Jones (inspired by Diana Ross), notably gives the reply to Jennifer Hudson, Anika Noni Rose, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

The feature film, nominated eight times for the Oscars and which earned Jennifer Hudson the statuette for Best Supporting Actress, obviously stands out for its soundtrack. Three singles were issued from the latter, including the song Listenquoted at the Oscar and interpreted by Beyoncé.

Beyonce Knowles returns to the illusions that the public can have on the artists, and on the way in which they arrived there: “When people hear the word “dream”, they think “glory”, “beauty”, “success”, and forget the pains and sacrifices it entails. Lots of complicated things happen during an artist’s life. We talk about them all in this film. But the important thing, of course, is to make your dream come true, and for us, the filming of Dreamgirls was… a pure dream.”

For Matt Sullivan, Music Supervisor on Dreamgirls, “vsIt was also fascinating to watch Beyoncé’s vocal transformation and see how she adapted to Deena’s vocal range.”

THE LION KING (2019)

In 2019, Beyonce participates in the ambitious live version of The Lion King, orchestrated by Jon Favreau. The American, in this Disney production released a quarter of a century after the studio’s animated classic, lends her voice to the lioness character Nala, Simba’s best friend.

Beyoncé does more than vocally embody a character from this new version of The Lion King. She wrote and performed Spiritthe title track of the soundtrack, and assisted Elton John on the rewriting of four original compositions including a Can You Feel The Love Tonight which she performs alongside Donald GloverBilly Eichner and Seth Rogen.

Finally, note that Beyoncé produced The Lion King: The Giftalbum inspired by the film and released in the wake of the official soundtrack.