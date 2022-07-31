Beyoncé accused of plagiarizing a famous singer in Renaissance!

Beyoncé accused of plagiarism! While she has just released her album, called Renaissance, Kelis assures that one of the songs comes from her.

Definitely, the release of Renaissance is not easy for Beyoncé! While the album leaked on the eve of its presentation, here is a new problem for Beyoncé: Kelis accuses her of plagiarism for one of the titles. MCETV explains everything about it!

A title from 2003

Because the day before the day of her big comeback, Queen B has a bad surprise on Twitter : his album has leaked. Even though his fans, loyal as anyone, chose not to listen to him in advance, the star seems disappointed. And for good reason, it was a great moment.

Beyoncé took three years to release an album after the one inspired by The Lion King. She therefore wanted to keep it secret, and show her fans how much Renaissance meant to her. But she had the misfortune to discover it on the networks.

Tender and moving, this album makes in part tribute to the star’s uncle. In the title Heated, she thus throws a spade at the one she considered as “the most fabulous gay man ever” : “Uncle Johnny made my dress, that cheap spandex. Looks like a disaster. »

A tender, soft, personal album for Beyoncé… But not only. Because Kelis seems to have recognized his personality in this album. The artist has indeed heard his song trick me when she listened to the title Milkshake from the Renaissance album.

trick me dates from 2003. At the time, Kelis was working with Pharell Williams, who produced his album. After listening Milkshake, she therefore decides to confront the star on social networks… And this, without taking any tweezers with her.

Beyoncé ‘without soul or integrity’

” I am flabbergasted by the level of disrespect and ignorance total of the three parties involved”, launches Kelis on the networks. Inside, she targets the singer, but also those who worked with her, and the label that produces the album.

” I discovered this sample the same way as everyone, still regret the singer. Nothing is ever what it seems. » But even harsher words await Beyoncé. Because the singer takes it very badly to never have received a call.

” Some people in this business have no soul or integrity. » Very harsh words, for a singer who feels robbed. She thus accuses those who produced the album of having “fooled everyone”. But it doesn’t stop there.

Since she feels offended, Kelis intends to demand accountability. We can therefore expect her to take Beyoncé to court. ” I come to take back what is mine, I demand reparations. » It remains to be seen how this will all work out.

For now, the singer of Renaissance did not react to the charges. Neither did Pharell Williams, who had experienced the opposite problem with Blurred Lines. He had been convicted, along with Robin Thicke, of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye.

This time, the singer and producer is on the other side. As for Beyoncé, who thought sing love and achieve some sounds of summer, the exit of Renaissance is getting closer and closer to Calvary.