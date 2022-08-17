Beyoncé: all the dedications of the remix of “Break My Soul” revealed!

Beyoncé made a splash with her title “Break My Soul”. So much so that the star decided to make a remix with lots of dedications.

Beyoncé is making a comeback

It’s been a while since Beyoncé has been talked about. Indeed, the 40-year-old singer showed herself quite discreet in recent years.

So, his fans were eagerly awaiting his return. One thing is certain, for her big comeback, the young woman was forced to set the bar high from the start.

That’s why, last July Beyoncé released a brand new album. A new musical project then titled Renaissance.

Not surprisingly, the latter was a real hit with the fans. What to do then the joy of Beyoncé who has put all her heart into it.

So Beyoncé and Jay-Z had to celebrate the incredible success of Renaissance. But, the singer is indeed determined to continue on this momentum.

It is for this reason that she just teased the music video of I’m That Girl. The latter will then be the first clip of his album. Something to make the mouths of his fans water.

One thing is certain, Beyoncé is a star who knows how to keep the suspense. Besides, the latter knows it, and she loves to play it.

While waiting for the latter to come out, the singer has decided to surf on the success of her title. Break My Soul. She therefore offers her fans to discover its title remixed with lots of dedications. MCE TV tells you more!

Dedications in the remix of “Break My Soul”

No one can say otherwise. Beyoncé made a splash with her title Break My Soul. To the extent that several people had fun taking it back.

Thus, a few days ago, a young man imitated Denzel Washington trying to resume the song. Video which then reported no less than 32 thousand likes.

But, this time, it’s Beyoncé herself who has just offered a remixed version of her title. One thing is certain, the latter is worth the detour.

In this remix, the singer then takes the opportunity to make dedications to no less than 29 legendary black women. Among them are Aliyah, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith and Nina Simone.

Without forgetting, Betty Davis, Solange, the younger sister of Beyoncé. As well as Erykah Badou, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lauryn Hill, to name but a few.

One thing is certain, through this remix of Break My Soul, Beyoncé has paid a fine tribute to great names from the middle of the music. All this, highlighting these great ladies of color.

For all the fans who haven’t listened to this remix yet, it’s already available on all streaming platforms. So, all you have to do is put on your headphones and let yourself be lulled by the rhythm.