Beyoncé: all these celebrities who wished her birthday!

This Sunday, September 4, 2022, Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday. Here are all the stars who wished him on his birthday.

This Sunday, September 4, 2022, Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday. And for the occasion, many stars wished him on his birthday on Instagram. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Beyoncé breaks all records

With his new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé breaks all records. And for good reason, this album was eagerly awaited.

First, his tube Break My Soul has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks Beyoncé’s big comeback in this ranking.

The last time she was there it was for the song Perfect Duet featuring Ed Sheeran. And that goes back to 2016.

But that’s not all ! Renaissance topped the chart for best album in Australia. Even better, she exceeds Curtain call 2, by Eminem. In short, it’s a real box full!

Furthermore, Beyoncé is also at her best outside of music. Recently, the singer was the star of the Tiffany & Co campaign.

She said to herself “honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany and Co. and to explore how beautiful our relationships are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and the importance of love”.

The vice-president of the brand, too, seems delighted with this collab. “’Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love. And also elegance. Beyoncé is therefore an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities.” she confided.

The year 2022 has therefore started rather well for Beyoncé. She was able to celebrate her 41st birthday as it should be. Besides, a lot of celebrities wanted to send him a message. MCE TV tells you more!

These stars who wished him his birthday

Beyoncé just turned 41. Thus, her star friends from all over the world thought of her on this Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Starting with Naomi Campbell, world famous model. To caption her many photos and videos, the model wrote: “Another year around the universe, and your talent keeps taking us to new heights”.

Before continuing: “I congratulate you today for your blessings and may your path of life still continue”. But, it is not the only one to have thought of Queen B.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o also gave a nod to Beyoncé. “Happy birthday to Beyoncé. A real woman who embodies the RENAISSANCE”, she wrote in story.

Then it was Viola Davis who followed suit. “The best of birthdays to the personification of female power”she confided in turn.

Finally, Kanye West, in turn, thought of the singer. On his Instagram account, he shared his favorite song from the album Renaissance. This is the title church girl.

Anyway, Beyoncé has been spoiled this year. Many of his friends wanted to wish him his birthday for his 41st birthday. For the moment, the singer has not shared anything on her social networks. To be continued !