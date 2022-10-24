Beyoncé and Billie Eilish have several world records at Guinness 2023!

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are megastars. They have just broken new records, confirming their status as planetary stars.

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish successful

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish have just confirmed that they are real stars. Indeed, their various new records confirm it.

The two stars have had a more than busy and successful year. Beyoncé, who just celebrated her birthday, also released an album called Renaissance. This album with house accents captivated the whole world. Upon its release last July, Renaissance its class at the top of the music charts.

The album even sold 300,000 copies from the first week of its release. Just that ! Queen B thus confirms her status as Queen of Pop.

Billie Eilish also has a successful year. Just like Beyoncé, the 21-year-old singer collects records. Indeed, the interpreter of bad guy won several Grammy Awards in 2022.

It’s his song Happier than ever nominated in the prestigious recording of the year category, which earned him the Holy Grail.

The singer even got this award 3 years in a row, which is a record! Only the artist Paul Simon has achieved this feat.

The two singers are therefore superstars and new records only confirm. MCE TV tells you more!

Records, more records

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are regulars of records. Their new achievement confirms it. Indeed, the singers now appear in the Guinness book of records. The Guinness Book of Records is the book that classifies all the exploits in a year.

The one for 2023 has just been released. The records obtained by Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are completely dizzying!

Hold on tight, Beyoncé got 12 ratings in the Guinness Record. Among her classifications we can count, that of the most quoted female star on Twitter.

The interpreter ofAlien Superstar Also featured with her husband Jay-Z. Indeed, they have the record of Hollywood’s richest couple.

Billie Eilish is no exception. Indeed, the star is classified as the celebrity with the most consecutive Grammys. In addition, Billie Eilish also obtained the record of the singer with 3 different grand prizes.

Indeed, she has to her credit a Grammy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Just that ! Beyoncé and Billie Eilish aren’t the only singers in the record books.

We also find the singer The Weeknd. The RnB singer accustomed to records obtained that of best selling single thanks to its title Save your tears.

The singers seem very much in place in the famous book. Indeed, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are not the only ones with a record. Reggaeton singer Anitta is also included. The interpreter of the summer hit Envelop has the record for the first latina female singer number 1 on Spotify.

The year 2023 has not even started yet, that Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are already two trains ahead. Just that !