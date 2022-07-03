Beyoncé and Drake bring 90s house music to life

There’s no doubt: we’ll be dancing to the rhythm of house music this summer. Canadian rapper Drake announced the revival of this seminal 90s genre with his latest album “Honestly, Nevermind”, before Beyoncé drove the point home with her new single “Break My Soul”. A look back at the history of a long underestimated musical movement.

Drake is certain: house music is more popular than ever. He is so convinced of it that he was largely inspired by this ultra danceable musical genre for his latest and seventh album “Honestly, Nevermind”, which he released on June 17 by surprise. This record with house sounds contrasts with the usual style of the Canadian rapper. This is the first time that Drake has released an album that breaks with the mix of rap, R’n’B and pop that made him so successful.

He is not the only one to draw inspiration from house music for his latest musical project. Beyoncé did the same for “Break My Soul”, the first extract from her seventh album, “Renaissance”, to be released on July 29. This new title is based on a classic of the 90s, “Show me Love” by Robin S, as well as the track “Explode” by Big Freedia.

These two radically different songs fit together in an ultra-rhythmic title, where “Queen Bey” evokes our desire to let go after a pandemic. “With all the isolation and injustice we’ve experienced in the past year, I think we’re all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again,” she told Harper’s Bazaar l last year, about his next album. “I feel a renaissance is coming, and I want to help nurture that escape in any way I can.”