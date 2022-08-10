Beyoncé and JAY-Z Celebrate the Hit of ‘Renaissance’: Romantic and Glamorous Pictures Posted on Instagram

Hov stepped out alongside his wife to celebrate the success of his album “RENAISSANCE”.

With an audience of stars, the celebration was a success

Beyonce usually likes to keep his private life out of sight. However, last Monday, the singer gave her fans many glimpses of how she celebrates the arrival of her album. RENAISSANCE. Queen B organized a party called “Renaissance Club” on August 5 with hand-picked guests.

The event took place in New York at the Paradise Club, which was transformed into a Studio 54-inspired dance party. This perfectly illustrated the dance and disco themes of the new album. Queen B posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the event on his own Instagram feed.

In one, she can be seen wearing a sparkly long-sleeved bodysuit with tights underneath. In another image from the celebration, the famous couple can be seen posing in front of an elevator. In a video, the two could also be seen, entering the party hand in hand, with a huge smile on the face of Beyonce.

We could also see thanks to the images, JAY Z place a big kiss on the head of his wife, a glass in the other hand. From the photos shared by other attendees, the evening was a great success for everyone.