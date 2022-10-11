Beyoncé and Jay-Z in love in Paris: this photo that surprises the fans

After a Fashion Week which saw the most stylish stars parade for a week, Paris continues to attract our friends the people. This weekend, Zendaya was spotted visiting the Louvre hand in hand with her darling Tom Holland. And she apparently wasn’t the only celeb cooing in the City of Love in recent days. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also offered a romantic stay in the capital. A trip during which the couple appeared where it was not really expected.

Beyoncé incognito in Paris with Jay-Z

This Sunday, October 10, Jean Imbert has indeed caused the surprise by sharing on his Instagram account a photo of him posing alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z in the kitchens of the Plaza Athénée restaurant. The singer who has just celebrated her 41st birthday and her husband apparently wanted to take advantage of their trip to Paris to taste the best of French gastronomy. And it was in almost incognito mode that they tasted the small dishes concocted by the famous chef for the Parisian palace. Beyoncé is indeed unrecognizable hidden behind sunglasses and dressed in an electric blue leather suit that is quite covering. An outfit far from the ultra sexy and often very naked looks to which she has accustomed us on Instagram.

This shot of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in casual mode in the kitchens of the Plaza Athénée is obviously surprising. We can’t help but be a little speechless to see the very Frenchie Jean Imbert all smiles and arm in arm with Queen B. But, in reality, the famous chef is used to rubbing shoulders with stars. Even more so since he succeeded Alain Ducasse at the helm of the Plaza Athénée restaurants in June 2021. A few weeks ago, John Travolta came to greet him behind his stove. This close friend of Pharell Williams has also posed alongside Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey or even Madonna. On the French side, Jean Imbert’s small dishes also seduced Kylian Mbappé or Omar Sy. It is therefore ultimately not surprising to see today Beyoncé and Jay-Z succumb to the call of her culinary creations.