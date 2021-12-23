Beyoncé and Jay-Z land on the Oscars shortlist for best original song and prepare to make history

The Oscar 2022 they could be a “family affair” for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, both included in the short list of the best original songs vying for the most prestigious statuette in the entertainment world. It is the first time that a married couple has found themselves competing in the same category for the victory of a Academy Award: if both singers were to be included in the final five that will compete for the coveted prizes on the night of March 27, 2022 (and whose names will be revealed on February 8), then Mr and Mrs Carter will go down in history reaching yet another record.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The list of 15 candidates was announced in the past few hours and among the various tracks in the competition there are also Be Alive by Beyoncé, included in the soundtrack of the film King Richard, And Guns Go Bang, born from the collaboration between Jay-Z and Kid Cudi and present in the film The Harder They Fall. In addition to their songs, the Carters will have to deal with other equally famous artists such as Billie Eilish and Finneas and their No Time to Die inserted in the homonymous film is James Bond, Lin-Manuel Miranda with Dos Oruguitas of Encanto and Ariana Grande with Just Look Up, contained in the highly anticipated film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up. Strong names that will give Beyoncé and her wife a hard time.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although Queen B and her husband are true icons of world music, neither of them had ever been nominated to a Academy Award. For the couple it would be very important to be able to reach such an important milestone, especially given that in the last period Beyoncé and Jay-Z have accomplished a lot of things together, starting with the campaign for Tiffany and Co, to then reach the top of the ranking of the richest couples ever. Not to forget that the singer of Love on top she is also included in the list of the 100 most powerful women of 2021, along with Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Almost 20 years after the beginning of their relationship, and after the birth of three children, the 40-year-old pop star and the 52-year-old rapper are still in love like the first day, or rather, as in the video of Crazy in love, on whose set the spark that still burns today, bringing Beyoncé and Jay-Z to be not only one of the most solid couples in show business, but also the most awarded and soon, perhaps, also the first to contend for an Oscar.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io