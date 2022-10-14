Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose in a celebrity chef’s kitchen!

This Sunday, October 9, 2022, Jean Imbert received stars in his kitchen in Paris. It was Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

The so-called chef of the stars received in his kitchen a certain Beyoncé and a certain Jay-Z. Jean Imbert did not fail to take a photo with them and share it on Instagram.

Beyoncé back in Paris

Since his new album, Renaissancereleased on July 29, 2022, Beyoncé has returned to the front of the stage. And not just a little!

In addition to his many records and gratifications, the star of just 41 years is starting to be seen outside the music scene again. She even made a detour to Paris.

But, not for just any event. Nope, Beyoncé packed her bags in France for Fashion Week.

And she didn’t do things by halves. The singer even organized a closing party not like the others !

She invited stars like Naomie Campbell, Doja Cat and Lori Harvey. But also the model Imaan Hammam, Natasha Poly or even Cindy Bruna.

That said, Beyoncé didn’t just return to Paris for Fashion Week. Indeed, she and her husband have take a detour through the kitchen of Jean Imbertthe Plaza Athénée.

The latter even took the opportunity to take a photo with the star couple and post it on their social networks. Which will have earned him a good publicity stunt.

Jean Imbert poses next to Jay-Z

Before inviting Beyoncé to her restaurant, Jean Imbert has made his way in the world of cooking. And he did quite well! In fact, he started with win season 3 of Top chef.

Then he participated in several shows like Norbert and Jean: The Challenge with Norbert Tarayre, Beijing Express or Who will be the next great pastry chef?

All of this to end up at the head of one of the most beautiful kitchens in Paris : the Plaza Athénée. The latter is located on Avenue Montaigne next to the Champs-Elysées.

It is therefore in this superb Parisian palace that he receives many French but also international stars. He receives so many that he is even nicknamed the chef of the stars.

Once again, this Sunday, October 9, 2022, he lived up to his reputation. And for good reason, he hosted Beyoncé and Jay-Z in his kitchen.

Jean Imbert therefore did not fail to immortalize the moment and post the photo on Instagram. In legend, he simply put a black heart.

That said, it was enough to make the fans react. “Wow class. Beyoncé at the Plaza. High class “, ” Oh yes anyway ! Bravo Monsieur”, “It changed the Plaza! Jean Hat »can we read in the comments of his post.

Whatever, Jean Imbert seems quite proud of his day of October 9, 2022. And he has what! It remains to be seen whether he will be able to invite even more famous stars. To be continued !

