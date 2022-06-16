Beyoncé and Jay-Z: the last public appearance of their daughter Blue Ivy triggers a real buzz

Monday, June 13, 2022, Jay-Z and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter made an appearance in the public at a basketball game in the United States. A tender moment filmed by American cameras that Internet users were quick to comment on.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are one of the most famous couples in the music industry. It is now 14 years since the two artists got married, thus appearing among the most powerful duos in show business. But it wasn’t always so rosy in their marriage. In 2014, rumors of infidelity concerning the rapper appeared. A few weeks later, a video showing Solange, Beyoncé’s younger sister, violently kicking Jay-Z went around the Web. This sequence has also suggested that the couple was on the verge of divorce. And obviously, their love was stronger than anything.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents of three children : Blue Ivy, born in 2012, and the twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017. A small tribe of which they are particularly proud. The artistic couple also wants to involve her in their work, as in 2021 when their children made an appearance in the advertising campaign for Ivy Park, the sportswear brand launched by Beyoncé. An event that did not fail to make sensation since the family only makes rare public appearances.Which explains why netizens reacted in droves when Blue Ivy recently appeared in public next to her father.

Blue Ivy Carter: the resemblance to Beyoncé is striking

This Monday, June 13, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy decided to do a father-daughter outing that did not leave Internet users indifferent. Both went to see the game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. A tender moment filmed by American cameras, and that Internet users were quick to comment on.

And for good reason, in addition to having grown up, Blue Ivy has become the spitting image of her mother. “Their resemblance is incredible”, “She’s just Beyoncé’s twin”, “Blue Ivy is a mini Beyoncé”, can we read in comments on Twitter. And definitely, the eldest of the Carters also inherited her mother’s talent. In 2019, she received her very first musical prize for her collaboration in writing the title Brown Skin Girl. That promises!

Blue ivy and Beyonce! The resemblance is incredible tema their facial expressions pic.twitter.com/U4z8SYDKnl — Benito (@Baswa_) June 14, 2022

Beyonce really said copy+paste https://t.co/q1QhOEoiOp — Bawlsamik Vi-nigga 🧅🧄🥬 (@T00thianna) June 14, 2022