Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy, 10, looks so grown up on a trip to Disneyland with her dad, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

BLUE Ivy looked like a grown-up on a trip to Disneyland with her dad Jay-Z and his friends.

The 10-year-old has made very rare public appearances since birth and is now fast approaching her pre-teen years.

Blue Ivy joined her father Jay-Z, 52, and friends Chris Martin, 45, and Dakota Johnson, 32, for a fun-filled day at Disneyland.

The celebrity daughter looked like a grown-up while enjoying the theme park, sporting a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, a tie-dye shirt, black joggers and sneakers.

His father, the rapper, wore a white T-shirt and camouflage hat while being accompanied by a Disney employee.

Jay-Z shares Blue Ivy with his wife Beyonce, 40, along with twin boys Sir and Rumi, four.

FAMILY MATTER

Rumi also recently made a rare appearance alongside his famous family in an advertisement last December.

While modeling for Beyonce’s Ivy Park and Adidas sportswear line, the little girl was seen playing with the products of sports brands.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, made an appearance, as well as Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon’s children, Ava and Deacon.

About halfway through the one minute and 30 second long clip, Beyonce was seen wearing matching black and white checkered outfits with her daughters.

Rumi, who was in his mother’s arms, looked adorable in a sports bra and matching leggings.

Her hair was pulled back in pigtail braids.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy looked grown-up in a matching sports bra and leggings ensemble.

He stood behind his mother and sister while holding a soccer ball.

The new ad isn’t the first time Beyonce has enlisted her children to appear in an ad for the brand.

In August, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir appeared in a cowboy rodeo-themed campaign for Ivy Park X Adidas.

In the clip, Beyonce matched her twins in blue outfits.

Another shot captured the proud mother as she walked alongside Blue Ivy, who is almost as tall as the singer.

Sir also caught the attention of fans when he sported a blue cowboy hat in the video.

Last February, Blue Ivy also appeared with the Single Ladies singer in an advertisement for the “Icy Park” capsule collection.

The mother-daughter duo posed side by side, with Beyonce wearing a graphic print puffer jacket and matching pants.

In November, Jay-Z returned to Instagram after a six-year hiatus, causing fans to go wild.

However, after amassing more than 2 million followers, he deleted his profile once again.

His only post was about his movie, The Harder They Fall, which he produced.

The star was seen promoting it on her feed and story, including a countdown to when the movie would start streaming on Netflix.

At the time, he was only following one person, his wife, who seemed just as eager for his return as fans after he shared the countdown to his own story.

